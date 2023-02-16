CCTVs helped police crack gaushala deaths

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 15

The CCTV cameras installed at gaushala, various chowks and the National Highway-44 helped cops in solving the mystery behind death of 45 heads of cattle at Phoosgarh gaushala on the city outskirts.

The police examined the footage of around 250 CCTV cameras and managed to identify the suspects, who allegedly fed celphos-laced jaggery to cattle, resulting in the death of 44 animals at the gaushala. Four suspects, who have already been arrested, are on police remand, while one of their accomplice is absconding.

“The footage of CCTV cameras helped the CIA-II team identify the people, who committed the crime,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP. Inspector Mohan Lal said the height of suspects and clothes worn by them were the only clues. “All five suspects are relatives. They lifted carcasses of animals in the area and sold their bones and skin to earn money,” he said.