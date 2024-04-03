CDLU foundation day: XLRI chief delivers lecture

Sirsa, April 2
Chief of Strategy, Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI), Delhi, Harbhajan Singh emphasised the importance of utilising time wisely and setting directions for progress during his address as the chief guest at Chaudhary Devi Lal University’s (CDLU) 22nd Foundation Day celebration. Singh shared personal examples and inspired students to undertake their academic journey with dedication and honesty, urging them to set goals for themselves.
He discussed various aspects of personality development, including short analysis and other techniques, emphasising their importance for students. Former Director of the Ministry of Rural Development, Dr Mahipal Panwar, discussed the relevance of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal’s achievements and ideology in the current context. The event was presided over by the university Vice-Chancellor, Prof Ajmer Singh Malik, who discussed the university's efforts to achieve standards of higher education. Dean of Academic Affairs, Prof Suresh Gahalawat, also shared his thoughts during the event.
