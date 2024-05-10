CDLU relocates data research workshop

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, May 9

The sensor data research workshop of Chaudhary Devi Lal University was relocated to the university’s IT, Data and Computer Center (UITDC) building. Chancellor Ajmer Singh Malik inspected the UITDC building on Thursday. He said the workshop aimed to provide detailed census-related information to researchers.

