Ceasefire a strategic decision of nation: Lt Narwal's father

Ceasefire a strategic decision of nation: Lt Narwal’s father

In a powerful statement on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay Narwal, said it was a part of national diplomacy. “A ceasefire is a strategic decision of the nation. I support the government’s...
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:24 AM May 11, 2025 IST
In a powerful statement on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, Rajesh Narwal, father of Lt Vinay Narwal, said it was a part of national diplomacy. “A ceasefire is a strategic decision of the nation. I support the government’s decision,” said Rajesh Narwal. Lt Narwal lost his life in a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in Kashmir that his father described as a “cowardly act”.

Speaking to the media, Narwal praised the Indian Government and armed forces for their swift and decisive action. “The cowardly attack on April 22 that took my son’s life has been avenged commendably. Those who gave shelter to terrorists, who supported and nurtured them — our Army has given them a befitting reply,” he said. Conveying a message to the Indian armed forces, he said, “I salute our armed forces. I appreciate them for their high morale and relentless dedication.”

