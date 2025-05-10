Ceasefire a strategic decision of the nation, says Lt Vinay’s father

In a powerful statement on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan Rajesh Narwal, the father of Lt Vinay Narwal, said it was a part of national diplomacy. “A ceasefire is a strategic decision of the nation. I support the government’s decision," said Rajesh Narwal.

Lt Narwal lost his life in a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in Kashmir, which his father described as a “cowardly act.”

Speaking to the media, Rajesh Narwal praised the Indian government and armed forces for their swift and decisive action. “The cowardly attack on April 22 that took my son’s life has been avenged commendably. Those who gave shelter to terrorists, who supported and nurtured them — our Army has given them a befitting reply,” he said.

Advertisement

However, he said, “If Pakistan violates the ceasefire again, it should be dealt with decisively. It should turn into Balochistan, and we must take control of PoK. If such acts are repeated, Pakistan must face the consequences. The entire world stands united against terrorism.”

Conveying a message to the Indian Armed Forces, he said, “My salute to our Armed forces. They deserve appreciation for their high morale and relentless dedication.”