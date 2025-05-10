DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Ceasefire a strategic decision of the nation, says Lt Vinay’s father

Ceasefire a strategic decision of the nation, says Lt Vinay’s father

If such acts are repeated, Pakistan must face the consequences, he added
article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:29 PM May 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a powerful statement on the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan Rajesh Narwal, the father of Lt Vinay Narwal, said it was a part of national diplomacy. “A ceasefire is a strategic decision of the nation. I support the government’s decision," said Rajesh Narwal.

Lt Narwal lost his life in a terror attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in Kashmir, which his father described as a “cowardly act.”

Speaking to the media, Rajesh Narwal praised the Indian government and armed forces for their swift and decisive action. “The cowardly attack on April 22 that took my son’s life has been avenged commendably. Those who gave shelter to terrorists, who supported and nurtured them — our Army has given them a befitting reply,” he said.

Advertisement

However, he said, “If Pakistan violates the ceasefire again, it should be dealt with decisively. It should turn into Balochistan, and we must take control of PoK. If such acts are repeated, Pakistan must face the consequences. The entire world stands united against terrorism.”

Conveying a message to the Indian Armed Forces, he said, “My salute to our Armed forces. They deserve appreciation for their high morale and relentless dedication.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper