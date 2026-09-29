CEC removal demand takes centre stage at Congress protests in Sonepat, Panipat

Following a call by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), Congress workers staged protests in Panipat and Sonepat against alleged “vote theft”, irregularities in the electoral process and the functioning of the Election Commission of India (ECI), while demanding greater transparency and accountability.

In Panipat, Congress leaders and workers gathered under the elevated highway near the Mini Secretariat and raised slogans against the BJP-led Central Government. The protest was led by former HPCC president Dharampal Malik. Among those present were Ramesh Malik, district president (Panipat Rural), Baljeet Singh, district president (Panipat Urban), block presidents, representatives of various frontal organisations, departments and cells, and a large number of party workers.

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The protesters burnt effigies of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to register their protest over issues related to the electoral process.

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Addressing the gathering, Dharampal Malik said the foundation of democracy rests on the people's vote and that any concerns regarding the electoral process, voter lists and the functioning of the Election Commission must be addressed in an impartial, independent and transparent manner.

He said accountability should be fixed over the issues raised by the Congress regarding CEC Gyanesh Kumar. The party demanded his removal from office and strict action against him, while reiterating its call for an independent and comprehensive review of election-related decisions taken during his tenure and changes made to voter lists.

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In Sonepat, the protest was led by Kamal Diwan, district president (Sonepat Urban), and Sanjeev Dahiya, district president (Sonepat Rural). Former Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan was also present. Carrying banners and placards, party workers raised slogans against the Central Government and the Election Commission of India.

The protesters gathered near the Hanuman Temple in the court complex and marched to the Mini Secretariat. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President of India, demanding a fair and transparent inquiry into the functioning of the ECI and strict action against officials found responsible.

Demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Kamal Diwan said, “The impartiality of the ECI is a crucial pillar of democracy, but serious questions have now been raised about the institution’s credibility. Our clear demand is that CEC Gyanesh Kumar be removed from his post immediately.”

The protesters also burnt effigies of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal, former MLAs and several other Congress leaders were present during the protest.