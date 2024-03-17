Ceiling comes down crashing, builders booked

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 16

A woman who had bought a builder floor in DLF Phase 2 has claimed that she and her husband had a narrow escape when the false ceiling of their residence fell. She has accused the builders of using poor construction material for the false ceiling.

Several maintenance issues We have been deceived. The builder sold us a property with poor construction quality. There was a problem of dampness in the house, but the builder promised that he would get everything repaired. After we moved in, we soon realised that the problem had not been resolved. Besides, there is a leakage in the gas pipeline and even the tiles have started falling. — Vidisha Jain, resident, K block, DLF Phase 2

According to the complaint filed by Vidisha Jain, a resident of K block in DLF Phase 2, she had bought the house on fourth floor in November 2023 from the builder and shifted here only three months ago.

It is alleged that the false ceiling of their floor came down on March 9 and the couple got injured while jumping out of the area.

The complainant said, “Before we moved in, there was a problem of dampness in the house, but the builder promised that he would get everything repaired.”

“After we moved in, we soon realised that the problem had not been resolved. We had even sent videos of the house to the builder, but he did not do anything in this regard. Besides, there is a leakage in the gas pipeline and even the tiles have started falling,” she added.

Vidisha said, “We had shared several photographs highlighting multiple quality and safety issues, but the builder did not respond to our calls.”

“The supervisor of the builder also abused us. We want strict action against the builders Rithik Dhawan, Rajesh Dhawan, Arsha Dhawan and Hardik Dhawan for defrauding us,” Vidisha said in her complaint.

An FIR has been registered against builders under Sections 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 418 (cheating with knowledge) and 420 (cheating) of the IPC at the DLF Phase 2 police station on Saturday. “We are verifying the facts and action will be taken as per the law,” said ASI Bablesh Kumar, the investigating officer.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram