Celebrating 16 yrs of dedication to water conservation

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, May 6

Ramesh Goyal, a 75-year-old environmentalist, is commemorating 16 years of dedicated service to water conservation, marking a significant milestone in his lifelong commitment to environmental preservation. Goyal embarked on his mission on May 6, 2008, at the age of 60, initiating the ‘Water Conservation Movement’ with a fervent determination to address the pressing issue of water scarcity in India.

Goyal has received several prestigious awards, including the ‘Water Hero’ award from the Government of India Jalshakti Mantralaya in June 2020 and the ‘Jal Prahari Samman’ in March 2023. His name has been recorded in various record books, including the India Book of Records and OMG Book of Records for his contributions to water conservation.

Through his organisation, Paryavaran Prerana, Goyal has conducted over 500 educational programmes on water conservation, reaching out to more than 6 lakh students, tutors and residents across the country. His efforts have led to the installation of several rainwater harvesting systems, contributing to water conservation.

Goyal has been honoured by organisations worldwide. The ICFAI University Sikkim conferred upon him a lifetime achievement award on World Water Day in March 2023. He has also been recognised by the World Environment Council, Delhi, and Agarwal Mahasabha, Indore, for his exceptional contributions to environmental conservation. According to Ramesh Goyal, his commitment to environmental sustainability extends beyond water conservation. He actively promotes awareness about the detrimental effects of single-use plastics and advocates for the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives. His multifaceted approach includes initiatives for waste management and recycling, emphasising the principles of refuse, reduce, reuse, repurpose, and recycle.

Despite facing adversities in his youth, Goyal’s unwavering determination and resilience have propelled him to become a beacon of hope for environmental conservation in the country. From humble beginnings as a private typist to his current role as a revered advocate for water conservation, Goyal’s journey exemplifies the transformative power of individual dedication and perseverance in safeguarding the planet’s precious resources.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sirsa