Celebratory firing lands newlyweds in trouble in Sirsa

Sirsa, March 13
A newly wed couple in Sirsa got entangled in a legal dispute after they fired celebratory gunshots at their wedding. When this video reached the police, the police registered an FIR against the newlyweds. Notably, the groom was named in several criminal cases and previously lodged in various jails. The Baragudha police stated that both would be arrested soon.
On February 29, 2024, Angrez Singh, also known as Geju, got married to Rajvinder Kaur in Budhabhana village in Sirsa. During the celebrations, Angrez fired celebratory gunshots with his wife Rajvinder. ASI Sukhwinder Singh saw this video in a WhatsApp group. He then started gathering information about the video.
He then filed a complaint at the Baragudha police station.
He stated that the celebratory gunshots fired by the bride and groom during the wedding endangered public safety. Inspector Madan, the investigating officer, stated that the duo had been charged under Section 285 of the IPC and the Arms Act.
ASI lodges plaint
- An ASI saw the video in a WhatsApp group and then filed a complaint at the Baragudha police station
- He stated that the celebratory gunshots fired by the bride and groom during the wedding endangered public safety
