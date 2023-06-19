Celebratory yatra for Metro expansion nod

Tribune News Service

Gurugram , June 18

Calling it a decade-old dream come true, Union Minister and Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh organised a special march to celebrate the Centre’s nod to Metro expansion in Gurugram. Calling it a ‘Vikas Teerath Yatra’, Singh went around the proposed route of the new metro line and was felicitated by local Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) and former councillors as the Metro man.

“Since a decade, I have toiled to bridge the gap between New and old Gurugram and the Metro is the best way to do so. The development of Metro had been halted for the past decade and now, finally we have got the nod. We are thankful to CM Manohar Lal Khattar as the Haryana Government will bear half the expenditure of the expansion. Gurugram will finally get what it long deserved,” said Singh.

The rally moved along the route of the metro corridor, which started from Sector 44 and passed through Subhash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Kadipur, Sector 10, Basai Chowk, Sector 5, Palam Vihar, Sector 22 and culminated at Hanuman Mandir in Dundahera. On June 7, the union Cabinet had approved the Metro connectivity from Huda City Centre to Cyber City via Dwarka Expressway covering a distance of 28.5km, having 27 stations.

The “Gurugram Metro” corridor originates from the yellow line at Huda City Centre and goes back to Cyber City after cutting through a large section of the Old City.