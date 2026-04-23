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Home / Haryana / Census-2027: Rewari SP asks police, residents to go for self-enumeration

Census-2027: Rewari SP asks police, residents to go for self-enumeration

Those who upload their details on portal by April 30 won’t have to provide information to enumerators

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 12:32 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Hemendra Kumar Meena, SP, Rewari
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The Superintendent of Police (SP), Rewari, Hemendra Kumar Meena, has

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issued an advisory regarding Census-2027 for police officials as well as residents of the district.

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In the advisory, the SP has appealed to the police officers, employees and general public of the district to register their information on the self-enumeration portal by April 30, 2026, for the smooth and successful conduct of Census-2027 operation.

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The SP has pointed out that it is for the first time that the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, has provided the citizens with the option of self-enumeration.

“The citizens who upload their information on the portal during the first phase of the census (house-listing) will not be required to provide detailed information again to the enumerators who visit their homes between May 1 and May 30,” the advisory maintains.

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The SP has asserted that uploading the details digitally will ensure the privacy of the citizens and also reduce the time and workload of the enumerators.

How to carry out self-enumeration?

1. The residents should first visit the se.census.gov.in portal.

2. Select the state, enter the name and mobile number of the head of the family and receive OTP.

3. Enter the number of family members and residential details.

4. Finally, submit the information.

5. After submission, a unique ID (identification number) will be received on the mobile, which will be mandatory to show to the enumerator visiting the house.

This facility is available only till April 30, 2026. After that,

the enumerators will go door to door to collect data between May 1 and May 30.

Appeal by Rewari SP

“All police officers, employees and citizens should take just 15 minutes to enter their details on the portal. This will not only ensure your participation in nation-building but is also an important step towards Digital India,” says Hemendra Kumar Meena, SP, Rewari.

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