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Home / Haryana / Census pre-test launched, field enumeration from today

Census pre-test launched, field enumeration from today

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:26 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has begun preparations for the population enumeration phase of the Census of India 2027 by notifying a pre-test exercise in selected sample areas across the state.

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Dr Sumita Misra, Financial Commissioner, Revenue and Disaster Management Department, who is also the state’s nodal officer for Census 2027, said the field exercise would be conducted from July 6 to July 18 as part of the nationwide preparations for the decennial Census.

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She said the pre-test field exercise was aimed at ensuring a smooth, accurate and efficient Census operation. Before the start of field enumeration, eligible residents in the notified sample areas were given the option of self-enumeration from July 1 to July 5 through the prescribed digital platform, allowing them to voluntarily submit their Census details.

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