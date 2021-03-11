Central funds under DAY-NRLM not released for Haryana, J-K and Ladakh

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, August 16

Haryana is the only state in the region to which the Centrally allocatedfunds under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) for the 2022-23 fiscal has not been released, as of July 31.

Also, theUTs of J-K and Ladakh are the Union Territories to which the allocated funds for the current fiscal have not be released, as of July 31.

Unofficial sources said that the funds have not been released to these states and UTs as they have delayed in submitting certificates affirming their utilisation of the preceding tranche of the funds. Also, they have to provide a roadmap of future works and expenditure thereto under the scheme.

The Central allocation for Haryana under the scheme for the current fiscal is more than Rs 9,556 crore.

The allocation to Haryana for the last fiscal was about Rs 9,554 crore, but the released amount wasway below, just over Rs 2,388 crore.

The funds allocated for Jammu and Kashmir and Ladhak under the scheme during the current fiscal were more than Rs 18,016 crore and over Rs 1,319 crore respectively.

The other states in the same situation as Haryana, J-K and Ladakh- to which no funds were releasedunder DAY-NRLM, include Gujarat, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh.

Gujarat is the BJP-ruled, and home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union government implementedDAY-NRLM across the country in a mission mode with the objective of organizing the rural poor women into Self Help Groups (SHGs). They are continuously supported to access credit affordable rates from banks and take up various livelihood activities for increasing their household income.

The DAY-NRLMis one of Narendra Modi’s dispensation’s flagship schemes aimed to financially empower thewomen of rural and hinterland of the country.

This would help bring economic homeostasis in society, and help mitigate the gender divide on the financial calculus.