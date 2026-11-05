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Home / Haryana / Central, Haryana govt working together to empower women, says minister

Central, Haryana govt working together to empower women, says minister

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 01:51 AM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar at the foundation day event of Gurjar Kanya Gurukul Sansthan, Devdhar, in Yamunanagar.
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Minister of State for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Rajesh Nagar said the Central and state governments were working together to empower women and strengthen their economic position.

Addressing the foundation day of Gurjar Kanya Gurukul Sansthan, Devdhar, in Yamunanagar district, the minister said efforts had been made to empower women through reservation.

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Former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar presided over the programme. Chairman of the Shivalik Development Board Om Prakash Devinagar, Special Officer (Grievance Redressal) to the Haryana Chief Minister Bhopal Singh Khadri and president of the Gurjar Dharamshala Management Committee, Kurukshetra, Rishi Pal Kasana attended the function as special guests.

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Nagar said women in Haryana had been economically empowered through their participation in the operation of ration depots. He said the government’s endeavour was to ensure the balanced development of the country by economically empowering women, who constitute half of the population.

“Gurjar Kanya Gurukul, Devdhar, is providing students with both education and values. Students from several neighbouring states come here to study. The institution enjoys a prestigious reputation across the country,” said Nagar.

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He announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh for the institution. Om Prakash Devinagar also praised the institution and announced a grant of Rs 21 lakh, while Bhopal Singh Khadri contributed Rs 11 lakh.

On the occasion, eight newly elected office-bearers from the Gurjar community were honoured with mementoes and shawls. Chief Guest Rajesh Nagar also honoured meritorious girl students.

Presiding over the programme, former Cabinet Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar said children at Devdhar Gurukul were being equipped with education and values to make them capable individuals.

The institute’s founder, Padma Shri Om Prakash Gandhi, said social transformation could be brought about only through education.

“Girls’ education is essential for the development of society. It is important to impart good values to children along with higher education,” he said.

He added that a Gurukul for children was being constructed in Jagadhri in the name of Samrat Mihir Bhoj. The institution would be fully residential.

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