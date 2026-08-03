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Home / Haryana / Central University of Haryana launches 'Gen-Z Against Addiction' campaign

Central University of Haryana launches 'Gen-Z Against Addiction' campaign

VC urges students to stay drug-free, report signs of substance abuse among peers

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Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 06:06 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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CUH V-C Prof Tankeshwar Kumar administers a pledge against drug use to students. Tribune photo
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The National Service Scheme (NSS) and the Drug Eradication Cell of the Central University of Haryana (CUH) jointly organised the ‘Gen-Z Against Addiction’ and ‘Nasha-Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan’ at the Vande Mataram Auditorium of the university.

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Hundreds of students, faculty members, non-teaching staff and NSS volunteers from different departments participated in the campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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Students and representatives of educational institutions, social organisations and spiritual organisations from different parts of the country also joined the programme virtually.

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Dr Pradeep Kumar, NSS Coordinator, outlined the objectives and significance of the campaign. Prof Renu Yadav, Dean (Students’ Welfare), also addressed the students.

Addressing the gathering, CUH Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar called upon the youth to make a firm resolve that they would neither consume drugs nor allow others to do so.

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He said the campaign against drug abuse must reach young people who are falling into the grip of addiction.

The Vice-Chancellor emphasised that the fight against drug abuse is a social and national responsibility.

“Healthy, safe and empowered youth will lay the foundation of a developed India. The youth must remain safe themselves and also contribute their mite to keeping the nation safe,” he said.

Prof Tankeshwar appealed to students to remain vigilant about their peers.

“If a student remains absent for several days, efforts should be made to ascertain the reason behind the absence. If there is any information suggesting that a student may be moving towards substance abuse or facing any related difficulty, the matter should be brought to the notice of the university administration,” he said.

The Vice-Chancellor informed the gathering that the university has a Drug Eradication Cell and urged students to approach it whenever required.

He administered the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ pledge to the participants.

The students pledged to stay away from drugs and contribute actively towards creating a drug-free society.

Dr Neelam, NSS Programme Officer, proposed the vote of thanks.

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