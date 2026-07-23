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Home / Haryana / Central University of Haryana offers direct admission to second year of 17 PG courses

Central University of Haryana offers direct admission to second year of 17 PG courses

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Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 10:07 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
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Eligible candidates can register online from July 23 to 27.
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Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, has commenced the admission process for direct admission to the second year (third semester) of 17 postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session.

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Eligible candidates can register online from July 23 to 27, while admissions will be finalised through physical counselling and document verification on July 28.

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Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar has asked eligible students to make the most of this opportunity.

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As per the admission schedule, online registration started on July 23, and will remain open until July 27. Physical counselling and verification of documents will be conducted on July 28, till 1 pm.

The comprehensive merit list, list of admitted candidates and waiting list will be displayed the same day from 2 pm.

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In case any seats remain vacant, admissions from the waiting list will be offered from July 30 to July 31.

The programmes offered for direct admission to the second year include MA (Economics), MA (Political Science), MSc (Chemistry), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), MSc (Data Science), Master of Library and Information Science, MA (Journalism and Mass Communication), MA (English), MA (Hindi), MA (Hindi Translation), MCom, MSc (Mathematics), MSc (Physics), MSc (Statistics), MSc (Microbiology), MSc (EVS) and MA (Sanskrit). Detailed information is available on university’s website www.cuh.ac.in.

Computing labs inaugurated

The Department of Mathematics, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, inaugurated its newly established DST-FIST sponsored computing laboratories with an investment of nearly Rs 1 crore on Thursday. While inaugurating the laboratories, Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar said established under the aegis of the Department of Science and Technology’s FIST (Fund for Improvement of S&T Infrastructure) program, the laboratories are equipped with modern desktop workstations and advanced mathematical and computational software. The facility will provide undergraduate and postgraduate students with hands-on exposure to computational tools, he maintained.

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