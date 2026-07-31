Central University of Haryana team secures Top-50 spot in 5G innovation hackathon

Two students, Vishisht Mishra and Satyam Jaiswal, of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) at Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, have secured a place among the top 50 teams in the 5G Innovation Hackathon-2026 organised by the Department of Telecommunications, Union Ministry of Communications.

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The selected team has been awarded a seed grant of Rs 1 lakh for the development of their innovative prototype. The students' innovative proposal was officially acknowledged through an email from Telecommunications Consultants India Limited (TCIL), confirming their selection for the Pragati Phase (Prototype Development Phase) of the hackathon.

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The list of selected teams has also been published on the Department of Telecommunications' e-Services portal.

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Congratulating the students on their achievement, Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, CUH, felicitated the duo and lauded their dedication and innovative spirit.

He said the success reflects the university's sustained efforts to promote innovation, research and application-oriented technical education.

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He expressed trust that the selected students would successfully transform their ideas into working prototypes during the next phase and bring further laurels to the university and the nation.

Under the Pragati Phase of the hackathon, all the selected teams are required to transform their proposed ideas into functional prototypes.

The Rs 1 lakh seed grant awarded to each selected team will support prototype development and technological advancement.

Dr Vipin Kumar, Head, Department of Computer Science and Engineering and Nodal Officer, 5G Lab, and Dr Sushil Kumar, Coordinator, 5G Lab, were present.

Faculty members of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, including Prof Rakesh Kumar, Dr Nitin Goel and Dr Vishal Passricha, also congratulated the selected students on their achievement and wished them success in their future endeavours.