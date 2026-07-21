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Home / Haryana / Central University of Haryana Vice-Chancellor's term extended by one year

Central University of Haryana Vice-Chancellor's term extended by one year

Prof Tankeshwar Kumar also appointed vice-president of Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 06:14 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh appoints CUH VC Tankeshwar Kumar as vice-president of the Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides. Tribune Photo
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The Union Ministry of Education has approved a one-year extension to the tenure of Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendergarh.

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Suneel Kumar, CUH Registrar, said the President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the University, had exercised the powers conferred on her under the Central Universities Act, 2009, to extend the tenure of Prof Tankeshwar Kumar with effect from July 28, 2026, for a period of one year or until the appointment of a new

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Vice-Chancellor or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

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The order was issued by the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India, on July 20, 2026. Stating that the extension was a recognition of the collective efforts of the university family, the VC reaffirmed the university's commitment to achieving new milestones in quality education, high-impact research and innovation and global competitiveness.

Meanwhile, Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, has been appointed Vice-President of the Haryana State Bharat Scouts and Guides. The appointment was announced during the 44th Annual General Meeting of Bharat Scouts and Guides Haryana held at Haryana Lok Bhawan in Chandigarh. The meeting was chaired by Ashim Kumar Ghosh, Governor of Haryana and President-cum-Chief Patron of Bharat Scouts and Guides Haryana.

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On the occasion, the Governor presented the Warrant of Appointment to Tankeshwar Kumar. Addressing the gathering, the Governor highlighted the vital role of Bharat Scouts and Guides in nurturing discipline, leadership,

patriotism, social responsibility and the spirit of service among young people.

Stating that the appointment was an honour and a significant responsibility, he reaffirmed his commitment to promoting the ideals of character building, discipline, leadership, service and humanitarian values among the youth.

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