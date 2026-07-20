Central varsity holds seminar on naturopathic health approaches

The Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, in collaboration with Vijnana Bharati (VIBHA), organised a seminar titled “Human Health Through Naturopathy”.

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The seminar aimed at raising awareness about natural approaches to health, disease prevention and holistic well-being among students, faculty members and the local community.

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Prof Tankeshwar Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, highlighted the significance of preventive healthcare and the integration of traditional wellness systems with modern scientific knowledge.

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The expert speaker, Vijay Sangwan, elaborated on the core principles of naturopathy, emphasising the body’s inherent self-healing capacity when supported by a balanced diet, regular physical activity, adequate rest, proper hydration, fasting, sunlight exposure and a positive mental state.

Prof Vipan Parihar, head, department of pharmaceutical sciences, delivered the welcome address. Prof Sunita Srivastava, president of the Institute’s Innovation Council, shared the vision and mission of VIBHA.

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Dr Manisha Pandey, the organising secretary of the event, said the seminar was specifically designed for faculty members, staff, postgraduate students and PhD scholars of the university, with active participation from students of various departments.

The session was followed by an interactive question-and-answer round that witnessed enthusiastic participation from students as well as faculty members, reflecting the growing interest in naturopathy and holistic health practices.