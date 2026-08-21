Central varsity to establish ‘Rezang La Veer Upvan’ as tribute to 120 martyrs

The authorities of Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, have decided to create a lasting memorial for the brave heroes of the Battle of Rezang La.

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‘Rezang La Veer Upvan’ will be developed on the university campus to commemorate the memory of the Rezang La warriors.

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Former Havildar Gaje Singh, a surviving warrior of the Rezang La battle, planted a sapling along with CUH Vice-Chancellor Tankeshwar Kumar to mark the establishment of the memorial grove. Retired Naik Satyapal, son of Amar Veer Sher Singh of Jhunk village, was also present on the occasion.

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The memorial grove will be dedicated to the memory of the 120 brave soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Battle students and visitors to learn about the courage and sacrifice of these immortal warriors,” said the Vice-Chancellor, adding that the university aims to take the inspiring saga of the Rezang La heroes to the younger generation and preserve their supreme sacrifice as a living memory of Rezang La.

A total of 120 trees will be planted, with one tree named after each martyr. “Photographs and inspiring accounts of the valour of each soldier will also be displayed alongside the tree named after him. This will enable students and visitors to learn about the courage and sacrifice of these immortal warriors,” said the Vice-Chancellor. He added that the university aims to take the inspiring saga of the Rezang La heroes to the younger generation and preserve their supreme sacrifice as a living memory.

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“A university is not merely a centre of education and research, but also an institution that carries the nation’s history, traditions and values to future generations,” said Kumar.

He remarked that the proposed Rezang La Veer Upvan would not merely be a green space for students but would evolve into a living classroom of courage, sacrifice, duty and patriotism.

“The ‘Rezang La Veer Upvan’ at Central University of Haryana is envisioned as a lasting memorial to the 120 immortal warriors of Rezang La — where every tree will tell the story of a hero and the entire grove will stand as a living testimony to their supreme sacrifice for the nation,” he added.