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Home / Haryana / Central varsity to introduce AI courses across all programmes

Central varsity to introduce AI courses across all programmes

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 04:00 AM May 20, 2026 IST
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The Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh.
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In an initiative aligned with the evolving demands of the digital era, the Central University of Haryana (CUH), Mahendragarh, has decided to introduce artificial intelligence (AI)-based courses across all academic programmes of the university from the academic session 2026–27. The proposal has been approved by the university’s Academic Council.

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“With this, CUH is poised to become the first university in the country to integrate AI education not only in science and technology disciplines, but also in humanities, languages, commerce, management, journalism, social sciences and other traditional as well as professional programmes,” said Vice-Chancellor Prof Tankeshwar Kumar.

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He stated that AI is rapidly transforming sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, media, governance, administration, research and industry.

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“Hence, higher educational institutions must prepare students for future challenges by equipping them with technical understanding along with ethical and responsible use of AI technologies,” he maintained.

The Vice-Chancellor pointed out that the global AI industry is emerging as a multi-trillion-dollar sector, with worldwide AI spending projected to reach nearly $2.5 trillion by the end of 2026.

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“In such a rapidly changing technological environment, AI literacy will become as essential as digital literacy. Therefore, universities must redesign learning systems according to future industrial, social and economic requirements,” he observed.

Kumar asserted that AI is expected to fundamentally rebuild higher education systems across the world by transforming teaching methodologies, research practices, innovation ecosystems and employment opportunities.

“Future careers will require a combination of subject expertise and AI competency. Recognising this transformation, the CUH has proposed to modify its academic outcomes and curriculum frameworks by embedding AI-enabled learning components into every discipline,” he maintained.

The AI-integrated courses will include foundational concepts such as computational thinking, machine learning basics, data awareness, cyber ethics, AI applications and responsible use of technology.

The CUH also plans to provide access to various AI tools and platforms for both academic and commercial learning purposes. This initiative will enable students not only to use AI in their studies and research but also to develop innovative solutions, entrepreneurial ventures and AI-based startups.

CUH Dean (Academic Affairs) Prof Pawan Maurya informed that the Academic Council has approved the constitution of a committee for curriculum revision and upgradation.

“The committee will prepare discipline-specific AI-integrated curricula tailored to the academic and professional requirements of various programmes,” he added.

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