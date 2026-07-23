DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Centralised portal for UG, PG admissions opened

Centralised portal for UG, PG admissions opened

Anti-ragging undertaking mandatory for college admissions

article_Author
GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:56 PM Jul 23, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
iStock
Advertisement

The Haryana Higher Education Department has opened its centralised online admission portal for admissions and promotions to the second, third and fourth years of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes for the 2026-27 academic session. The system will cover all government, government-aided and self-financed colleges across the state.

Advertisement

Officials said admissions through the online portal are mandatory for all colleges. Institutions will allocate programmes, courses and subjects according to the eligibility criteria prescribed by their affiliated universities. Colleges have also been directed to update course fees and other details on the portal.

Advertisement

Students can apply without a late fee until July 24. Applications will be accepted from July 25 to July 31 with a late fee of Rs 100. From August 1 to August 7, candidates will have to pay Rs 100 along with an additional late fee of Rs 100 per day.

Advertisement

Government colleges will accept fees through both online and offline modes, while government-aided and self-financed colleges will continue with offline fee collection. In such cases, fee receipts will be generated only through the admission portal.

The state has around 187 government colleges, 96 government-aided colleges and nearly the same number of private colleges. Students must also submit an online anti-ragging undertaking before admission, in line with Supreme Court and higher education regulations.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts