Centre advances paddy procurement in Haryana by two days to September 29 amid farmers’ demand

Amid growing demands from farmers for early procurement of paddy, the Union Government on Monday approved advancing the start of the paddy procurement season in Haryana by two days. Procurement for Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27 will now begin on September 29 instead of October 1.

The decision was conveyed by Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, in a letter to the Secretary, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Haryana.

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The Union Government’s approval came in response to requests made by the Haryana Government on September 15 and September 23 seeking advancement of the procurement period.

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The move comes at a time when farmers across Haryana have been pressing for early procurement as paddy has reached the harvesting stage. In Shahabad, farmers held a protest to press this demand. Recent rainfall in several parts of the state has also raised concerns among farmers over crop damage, quality, and delays in harvesting and procurement.

The Union Government reiterated certain conditions for the state government to comply with during the procurement season. These include putting in place adequate checks and safeguards to prevent irregular procurement and rationalising the methodology for fixing crop yields, including district-wise yield fixation, on the basis of objective and verifiable parameters.

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Confirming the order, Karnal Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma said the Union Government has advanced the paddy procurement. “We have made all arrangements for procurement,” he added.