Centre caps sugar stock at 400 tonnes for dealers, Haryana asks public to avoid panic buying

The Government of India has issued an order under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 read with the Sugar (Control) Order, 2025, prescribing stock-holding limits for sugar dealers to prevent hoarding and ensure adequate availability of sugar in the market.

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As per the order, no sugar dealer shall hold sugar stock for a period exceeding 30 days from the date of receipt, and keep sugar stock exceeding 4,000 quintals (400 tonnes) at any time or place.

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The order also mandates all sugar dealers to register on the Department of Food & Public Distribution (DFPD) portal (https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in/), and declare their sugar stock position immediately and thereafter update the same on every Friday, on a regular basis.

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The order is effective from August 1 to November 30.

If failure to register, or furnishing of incorrect/incomplete/delayed information on the portal, shall be viewed seriously, and strict action under the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 shall be initiated against the defaulting entities, said the order.

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Informing about the Centre’s order, Haryana Government has advised the general public not to indulge in panic buying or unnecessary stocking of sugar, as it is closely monitoring the availability and prices of sugar in the market.

Consumers are also encouraged to report any instance of hoarding, excessive stocking or unreasonable pricing of sugar to the concerned District Food & Supplies Controller Office for necessary verification and action under the applicable provisions of law, said the state government.

The Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Haryana, has announced that it is taking all necessary measures to ensure adequate availability and orderly supply of sugar in the state.