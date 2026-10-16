Centre, Haryana committed to farmers’ security: Rana

The Central and Haryana governments are committed to safeguarding farmers’ interests through various welfare schemes, Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana said today.

He was addressing a state-level function organised by the Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as part of the ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ campaign. The minister distributed crop insurance policies among farmers.

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Rana said a month-long special drive was being conducted across the country from October 15 to November 15 to ensure that every eligible farmer received a copy of their crop insurance policy.

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Highlighting the importance of digital registration, Rana explained the ‘Meri Fasal Mera Byora’ portal and urged farmers to register on it to avail themselves of government schemes.

Girish Nagpal, Deputy Director of Agriculture, said the PMFBY provided crop insurance at a low premium and covered losses caused by natural disasters, pest attacks and other specified reasons.