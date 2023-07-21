Centre of Excellence to be set up at Rohtak dental college

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 20

The Haryana Government will set up a Centre of Excellence at the Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences in Rohtak with state-of-the-art facilities. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has accorded administrative approval amounting to Rs 17.50 crore for the same.

An official spokesperson said the CM had announced to set up a Centre of Excellence at the institute during the Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha. Besides, a nodal centre for oral pre-cancer diagnosis and management will be set up at a cost of over Rs 2 crore.

