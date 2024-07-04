Centre offers grant up to Rs 25 lakh at Haryana Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Hisar, July 3

An innovative idea of entrepreneurship in the agriculture sector can help students and others get a grant between Rs 4 lakh and Rs 25 lakh through Agribusiness Incubation Centre (ABIC) at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University.

The grant will be provided by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. The aspiring entrepreneurs can apply online on the university website — www.hau.ac.in — by September 10.

Vice-Chancellor BR Kamboj said students, unemployed youth, farmers, women and others could give a new dimension to their start-ups in the agriculture sector by getting training in marketing, networking, licensing, trademark and patent, technology and funding.

He said there was a provision for the grant in Student Orientation Programme, Pahal and Safal-2024.

“The Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare has sanctioned Rs 7 crore for 65 start-ups in the past five years,” the Vice-Chancellor said, while releasing a booklet on these programmes.

He said there was a golden opportunity for the youth to set up their businesses in the agriculture sector.

By taking training and financial assistance from the ABIC, the youth can become job creators instead of job seekers, he added.

“The youth, farmers, women and entrepreneurs can explore immense business opportunities by processing, servicing, packaging and branding in the field of agriculture through ABIC,” he said.

