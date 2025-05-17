Centre, state both failed Haryana on water crisis: Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led governments at both the Centre and the state, accusing them of betraying the people of Haryana during the ongoing water crisis.

He termed the BJP regime as a “double-engine government” that failed twice — at the Centre and in the state — in ensuring Haryana received its rightful share of water.

“In the hour of need, no engine worked to provide Haryana its rightful share of water and to quench the thirst of the fields,” said Hooda.

He alleged that both the Punjab and Haryana Governments have engaged in “gimmickry to deceive the people”, stressing that there was no actual water shortage in the Bhakra system and Haryana had not even demanded additional water.

“Haryana is demanding its rightful share of water, but the Aam Aadmi Party government of Punjab has stopped Haryana’s rightful share to hide all its failures. This controversy was deliberately created to spark political tug-of-war between the two states, and the Haryana Government fully supported this gimmick to divert attention from real issues,” he said.

Hooda criticised the Centre for not deploying central security forces at the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and failing to exercise its authority under Article 257 to direct Punjab to release water.

“Despite BJP being in power at both levels, people from Haryana were not given proper representation in the BBMB. The Central government took no decisive action. No special Assembly session was convened, nor was an all-party delegation sent to the Prime Minister, despite repeated demands,” he pointed out.

He accused the state government of engaging in rhetoric rather than taking concrete steps.

“Now that Haryana is sure to receive water from May 21, the government is trying to cover up its failures through distractions. From March 15 till now, people have struggled with water and electricity, yet the BJP government pretends to be unaware,” said Hooda.