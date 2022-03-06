Centre, state offer help to girl supporting house owner's kids in war-torn nation

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Rohtak, March 5

A Haryana girl student had refused to return to India as she wanted to take care of the wife and three children of her house owner who had joined the army. She has now moved to Poland along with the family.

The girl’s family has been receiving calls from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Union Government, offering help and support.

“Neha’s mother and I have got calls from the Chief Minister’s Office and the Union Government. The officials concerned offered all possible help and support. They also stated that they would honour Neha upon her return,” said Savita Jakhar, a family friend of the girl.

She said Neha had now moved to Poland, along with the Ukrainian family. Talking to The Tribune from Copenhagen in Denmark on Saturday, the Indian-origin educator, Savita, said the girl and the family were staying at a refugee camp in the Capital of Poland.

Neha, who belongs to Charkhi Dadri district, was studying medicine in Ukraine. She had refused to leave the war-torn country even though she got an opportunity to get evacuated.

The reason behind her refusal was that the owner of the house, where she had been staying as a paying guest, had voluntarily joined the Ukrainian Army and she stayed there to support his wife in taking care of his children.

The 17-year-old MBBS student had lost her father, who was serving in the Indian Army, a couple of years ago. Last year, she got admitted to a medical college in Ukraine.

“She got attached to the children of the house owner. She got advisories to leave the country as the war seemed imminent. Her mother made frantic efforts to arrange for her evacuation. Finally, the girl got an opportunity to cross over to Romania, but she refused to abandon the family she has been staying with at this critical juncture,” said Savita.