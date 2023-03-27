Centre stifling Oppn voice, alleges Congress

Tribune News Service

Faridabad March 26

Congress leaders and their supporters staged a sit-in to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament in view of his conviction in a defamation case.

The protesters, who staged the sit-in in front of Rajiv Gandhi’s statue in Old Faridabad, condemned the Central government for stifling the voice of the Opposition.

The protesters described the action against Rahul Gandhi as the “murder of democracy” and said truth would prevail.

Former MLA Raghubir Singh Tewatia said, “The fight for justice will get stronger by the day. The BJP will have to face the music in the 2024 General Election for its wrongdoings.” The misuse of the ED and the CBI will not deter the Congress from exposing the misdeeds of the government,” he added.