Centre strengthening ITIs to boost skills of youth: Jayant Chaudhary

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and MoS for Education Jayant Chaudhary today inaugurated a newly constructed girls’ hostel at the National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) for Women, Panipat, reiterating the Centre’s focus on strengthening industrial training institutes (ITIs) to provide better skill education and employment opportunities to youth.

Addressing the gathering, Chaudhary said India’s growth journey becomes stronger when young women are able to pursue their ambitions without limitations. He described Haryana as a land of “immense energy, talent and sporting excellence” and said its youth continue to make the nation proud.

“The government is implementing an ambitious Rs 60 crore scheme to strengthen industrial training institutes (ITIs). The scheme will improve the quality of training and create new employment opportunities for youth,” he said.

He said under the scheme, clusters of five ITIs have been created to ensure optimal utilisation of resources. “Palwal, Kurukshetra and Sonepat have been selected as key clusters and will see significant investment in the industrial training sector,” the minister said, while urging industry to actively participate in the initiative.

Chaudhary said the newly inaugurated hostel would enable more young women to confidently pursue high-skill career pathways and contribute meaningfully to the vision of Viksit Bharat. He also referred to the Skilling for Artificial Intelligence Readiness – Skill the Nation challenge, launched by the President of India on January 1, and encouraged students and youth to actively enrol in AI courses.

“Learning AI today opens doors to new opportunities across sectors, empowering every learner — irrespective of background — to be future-ready and shape India’s digital and economic transformation,” he said.

The three-storey girls’ hostel has been constructed over an area of 2,758 square metres with a focus on safety, accessibility and sustainability. It significantly enhances the residential capacity of NSTI (Women), Panipat. The facility comprises 59 rooms, including a recreation room, and offers 50 twin-sharing accommodations along with guest facilities and common spaces to support academic excellence and personal growth.

The minister said the hostel would encourage more girls from across the state to take up technical and future-ready skills, assured of a safe and supportive residential environment. Sunil Kumar Gupta, ISDS, Deputy Director General, Directorate General of Training, and Sushil Kumar Agarwal, Regional Director, RDSDE, Haryana, along with senior officials, faculty members, trainees and local representatives, were present on the occasion.