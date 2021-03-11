Centre tells Haryana to follow cadre rules in postings

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 11

The Centre’s directive to Haryana on taking “immediate corrective action” with regard to the posting of the non-cadre officers (IPS/IFS/IRS) on cadre posts beyond three months without prior approval of the Central government has re-ignited the tussle between the IAS and IPS along with other services over postings.

While the government is yet to take a call on the Centre’s letter seeking adherence to the provisions of IAS (cadre) Rules, 1954, the IPS Officers Association today approached the government, emphasising there is “no violation of cadre rules”.

The Centre has also asked the state to furnish posting details of all cadre officers against cadre posts. This communication has come in response to the Haryana government’s letter seeking the approval of 11 non-cadre officers on cadre posts.

Meanwhile, in its representation to the Chief Secretary, the IPS Officers Association has stated that the posting of the non-IAS officers as Principal Secretary beyond three months without prior approval of the Central government did not violate cadre rules.

Urging the government to decide the representation of the Association before taking any action on the observations of the DoPT, the representation states that the three posts of Principal Secretaries held by non-IAS officers are not cadre posts. The representation, the third in three months, states that there are 16 cadre posts of IAS in the rank of CS/Additional CS/Principal Secretary (three posts in rank of CS/ACS and 13 of Financial Commissioner/Principal Secretary).

It mentions that of these 16 cadre posts, four posts are specified by designation, while the remaining 12 posts of Financial Commissioner/ Principal Secretary have no specific designation and have been left to the discretion of the state government.

Further, it states that against 16 cadre posts, there are 50 posts of Administrative Secretaries of which 48 are held by IAS officers and three posts—PS (Transport), PS (Tourism), PS (International Cooperation)—are held by non-IAS officers. The representation states that any post of Principal Secretary beyond the sanctioned strength of 16 is not a “cadre post” of the IAS.

It goes on to emphasise that the posting of 24 officers against 48 posts of ACS/PS with most of them holding multiple charges is also a violation of Rule 11 of the IAS (Cadre) Rules which specify that one cadre officer can hold only one cadre post.

Further, quoting rules, the representation claims a cadre officer can hold two cadre posts beyond six months only with the prior permission of the Central government for a limited period of 12 months.

Stating that IAS officers holding multiple cadre posts has gone unchecked, it mentions that the state can create “temporary posts” while also referring to the Centre’s move of inducting professionals from private sector through lateral entry.

