Centre tells Haryana to follow cadre rules in postings

IPS association approaches govt on directive

Centre tells Haryana to follow cadre rules in postings

Photo for representation only.

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 11

The Centre’s directive to Haryana on taking “immediate corrective action” with regard to the posting of the non-cadre officers (IPS/IFS/IRS) on cadre posts beyond three months without prior approval of the Central government has re-ignited the tussle between the IAS and IPS along with other services over postings.

While the government is yet to take a call on the Centre’s letter seeking adherence to the provisions of IAS (cadre) Rules, 1954, the IPS Officers Association today approached the government, emphasising there is “no violation of cadre rules”.

The Centre has also asked the state to furnish posting details of all cadre officers against cadre posts. This communication has come in response to the Haryana government’s letter seeking the approval of 11 non-cadre officers on cadre posts.

Meanwhile, in its representation to the Chief Secretary, the IPS Officers Association has stated that the posting of the non-IAS officers as Principal Secretary beyond three months without prior approval of the Central government did not violate cadre rules.

Urging the government to decide the representation of the Association before taking any action on the observations of the DoPT, the representation states that the three posts of Principal Secretaries held by non-IAS officers are not cadre posts. The representation, the third in three months, states that there are 16 cadre posts of IAS in the rank of CS/Additional CS/Principal Secretary (three posts in rank of CS/ACS and 13 of Financial Commissioner/Principal Secretary).

It mentions that of these 16 cadre posts, four posts are specified by designation, while the remaining 12 posts of Financial Commissioner/ Principal Secretary have no specific designation and have been left to the discretion of the state government.

Further, it states that against 16 cadre posts, there are 50 posts of Administrative Secretaries of which 48 are held by IAS officers and three posts—PS (Transport), PS (Tourism), PS (International Cooperation)—are held by non-IAS officers. The representation states that any post of Principal Secretary beyond the sanctioned strength of 16 is not a “cadre post” of the IAS.

It goes on to emphasise that the posting of 24 officers against 48 posts of ACS/PS with most of them holding multiple charges is also a violation of Rule 11 of the IAS (Cadre) Rules which specify that one cadre officer can hold only one cadre post.

Further, quoting rules, the representation claims a cadre officer can hold two cadre posts beyond six months only with the prior permission of the Central government for a limited period of 12 months.

Stating that IAS officers holding multiple cadre posts has gone unchecked, it mentions that the state can create “temporary posts” while also referring to the Centre’s move of inducting professionals from private sector through lateral entry.

‘No violation’

In its representation to the Chief Secretary, the IPS Officers Association has stated that posting of non-IAS officers as Principal Secretary beyond three months without prior approval of the Central government did not violate cadre rules

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Himachal police arrest Punjab man for putting up pro-Khalistan flags outside Himachal Assembly in Dharamsala

2
Punjab

Punjab police cut security of 8 former ministers; 127 personnel withdrawn

3
Punjab

Watch: CCTV captures attack on Punjab Intelligence headquarters in Mohali, cops analysing video

4
Entertainment

Pakistani actress calls Kareena Kapoor Khan 'fat', creates furore as she says husbands who taunt wives are…

5
Nation

Supreme Court puts sedition law on hold

6
Punjab

In first arrest in Mohali police attack case, Tarn Taran man held

7
Nation

UP DGP Mukul Goel removed for 'neglecting work', posted as DG Civil Defence department

8
Nation

Delhi High Court delivers split verdict on marital rape

9
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

10
Punjab

Please have patience: Bhagwant Mann to youth seeking employment

Don't Miss

View All
No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Spousal violence down 43% in Punjab, Haryana

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry
Trending

Failing to get high after consuming two bottles of hooch, MP drunkard approaches excise department, home ministry

Proud of his son, it’s business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik’s fruit-seller father in Jammu
J & K

Proud of his son, it's business as usual for IPL sensation Umran Malik's fruit-seller father in Jammu

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: ‘Ishq hai mujhe…’
Entertainment

Dharmendra shares a romantic photo with Shabana Azmi: 'Ishq hai mujhe…'

'Kiran Bedi trolled for sharing fake shark attack video
Trending

‘Don’t rely on Whatsapp University’, Kiran Bedi brutally trolled for sharing fake video

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years
Nation

End of an era: Apple discontinues iconic iPod after 20 years

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: CM
Ludhiana

No non-teaching duties for government schoolteachers in Punjab: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Top News

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

Tibet Airlines’ plane in China veers off runway, catches fire; over 40 injured

All 113 passengers and nine crew members aboard the flight f...

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won’t intervene: India

No refuge to Rajapaksas, won't intervene in Sri Lankan politics: India

Central Bank Governor threatens to quit if stability not res...

Wheat output dips, experts for cap on exports

Wheat production down, procurement less; Atta/bread/biscuits prices soar

Experts urge the government to be cautious on wheat export, ...

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

73 per cent first-time MLAs in Punjab to be given training in nuances of Assembly’s working

The training will be imparted for two days by a team of expe...

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

The 52-year-old had gone with his family on a vacation

Cities

View All

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Despite spending crores on elevated road in Amritsar, chaos stays

Police crack Rs 5-lakh bank robbery case in Amritsar, two nabbed

Panel to probe sexual misconduct by teacher

Metro buses remain off road in Amritsar, commuters worst sufferers

Outlets at Amritsar railway station fined for discrepancies

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Chandigarh Administration set to demolish Janata Colony on Sunday

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit opens Nature Interpretation Centre at Kansal

IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, 4 nailed

Two immigration consultants dupe 8 of Rs 5.95 lakh, held in Chandigarh

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

62 kg heroin found hidden in trolley bags at IGI Airport

Split Delhi High Court verdict on marital rape

Anti-encroachment drive continues in Delhi

Delhi riots: HC notice to police on Fatima's plea

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Schools in a dilemma: To go online or postpone exams

Agriculture Department notice to 30 seed dealers of Jalandhar district

Jalandhar: Residents see red over encroachments in JP Nagar

Jalandhar: Man who foiled carjacking attempt receives appreciation letter from CP

Drug peddler, aide arrested by Jalandhar Police

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Reconstruction of century-old bridge over Buddha Nullah: After tenders failed eight times, Ludhiana MC getting project redesigned

Resolve issues related to dairies, Ludhiana MC officials told

15-month-old child of migrant couple run over by tractor-trailer at brick-kiln

2 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana district identifies 14 sites for mohalla clinics

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

Two found dead at temple in Patiala

PSPCL slaps Rs 55K fine on ASI for power theft at house in Patiala

Patiala district administration launches helpline for mental health issues

National Technology Day celebrated

Installation of interlocking tiles begins in Fatehgarh Sahib