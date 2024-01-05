Centre to use saline land to boost production of shrimp in state

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

NEW DELHI, JANUARY 4

The Department of Fisheries has introduced an initiative to enhance shrimp aquaculture in Punjab and Haryana, focusing on leveraging saline land resources deemed unsuitable for traditional agriculture.

Recognising the untapped potential of such lands, the department envisions to not only boost shrimp production but also address employment and livelihood concerns while fostering awareness about shrimp consumption.

At a review meeting, Abhilaksh Likhi, Secretary, Department of Fisheries, emphasised the importance of efforts involving states, ICAR, and other agencies to devise a strategy to harness saline land resources for aquaculture. The objective was to bring additional 1 lakh hectares under aquaculture in the country, particularly with a focus on saline-affected areas of Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.

The department plans to conduct surveys of potential clusters and culture areas in 25 identified districts, including 10 from Haryana and four from Punjab.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture