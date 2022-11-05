CET aspirants rush to book free bus tickets

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, November 4

Many candidates, who have to appear in the Common Eligibility Test (CET) at various places outside Hisar district, gathered at the bus stand for booking their free bus seats for tomorrow’s journey to exam destination. This created ruckus at the bus stand for hours together.

According to information, 1.21 lakh aspirants from Hisar district have been allotted examination centres in 10 different districts. Long queues were witnessed at the bus stand where the Haryana Roadways staff started allotting seat numbers to candidates.

However, candidates, who have to appear in the examination in the first session tomorrow, have been allotted centres at Mahendergarh, Kaithal and Ambala. “I have been waiting for two hours at the bus stand but there is no bus for Kaithal. I have to appear in the morning session for the exam tomorrow,” said a candidate.

Later, the Haryana Roadways staff told candidates that they could board special buses after showing their admit cards and there was no need for the advance booking of seats.

Booking hrs extended

Chandigarh: Principal Secretary, Haryana State Transport Department, Navdeep Singh Virk has said that the Haryana Roadways has extended the timings of bus seat advance booking counters for the Common Eligibility Test till 8 pm. These counters will remain open till 5 pm on Saturdays.