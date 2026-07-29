CET-qualified youth to receive allowance under Saksham Yuva Yojana from November 1

The CET (common eligibility test) qualified youth, if do not receive employment for two years, will be provided an allowance under the Saksham Yuva Yojana.

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This was disclosed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini while presiding over a review meeting of the Employment, Skill Development and Industrial Training Department and the Haryana Skill Development Mission under the Viksit Bharat Vision 2047.

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During the survey, the CM revealed that 5,40,428 CET qualified youth were identified, who will start receiving the benefits of the scheme from November 1.

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He said that Haryana has secured a place among the top ten states under the Central Government's Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Yojana. Under the scheme, employment opportunities have been facilitated for atleast 51,000 youth.

The CM said that five youth from the state have been selected for a world level skill competition. Youth who win medals in this competition, to be held in China in September, will be provided financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and assured employment.

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A state level Art and Culture Centre for Skill Faculty Training will be established at Umri village in Kurukshetra. In addition, Entrepreneurship Development Centres will be set up at Fatehabad, Sultanpur and Antehri.

The government plans to establish a Model ITI in every district to introduce new training programmes for youth. In addition, ITIs will also be opened at the block level.

Out of 143 blocks in the state, 117 blocks already have functioning ITIs. New ITIs will be established at Jhojhu Kalan, Kari Rupa and Rankauli in Charkhi Dadri district, as well as at Pillukhera. The Women's ITI at Narnaul is also being upgraded. Construction of ITIs is also underway at Barwala in Panchkula district, Basantpur in Kurukshetra district and Nalvi Khurd.

The centres are being established in Karnal, Panchkula and Panipat to provide training in AI, robotics and drone technologies. These centres will be equipped with modern machinery for trainees, and an amount of Rs 20 crore is being spent on the project.

An AI portal be developed on which the complete data of ITIs and Skill Development programmes should be uploaded so that it can be utilised immediately as per requirements. He said that review meetings on ITI and Skill Development initiatives will be held every three months to ensure timely implementation of these schemes and make youth employment ready.

The CM said that Haryana will be developed as a global education hub. AI hubs are being established in Panchkula and Gurugram. Youth will be made fully aware of Artificial Intelligence and 2 lakh youth will also be provided hard skills training. He further said that all existing ITIs in the state will be upgraded and a regional centre of Shri Vishwakarma Skill University will be established in Fatehabad, which will function as a Centre of Excellence.