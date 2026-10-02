CET-qualified youths block road in Hisar, meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over demands

Youths who have qualified the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) blocked the Rajgarh Road outside the Mini-Secretariat in Hisar on Thursday.

The protesters have been demanding regular jobs after clearing the CET. They also met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who was visiting Hisar. The police persuaded the youth to clear the road.

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The protesting youths said they had been sitting on dharna for 11 days but the district administration had not come forward to hold talks with them so far.

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The protesters said they were facing difficulties as the recruitment process had been delayed despite them clearing the test.

Students hold protest

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Meanwhile, Vijeta, a student of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), who was seriously injured after being hit by a Haryana Roadways bus at Barwala Chungi, remained on a ventilator at a private hospital in Hisar.

Enraged students staged a protest and closed the main gate of the Hisar bus stand. They demanded a bus stop outside the university, action against the bus driver and financial assistance for the injured student’s family.

Student leader Harikesh Dhanda said similar accidents had occurred outside the university in the past and students were forced to get off buses on the road itself. He said a permanent bus stop outside the university was necessary to prevent such incidents.