DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / CET-qualified youths block road in Hisar, meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over demands

CET-qualified youths block road in Hisar, meet Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini over demands

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 01:36 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Protesting youths meet Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Hisar on Thursday.
Advertisement

Youths who have qualified the Common Eligibility Test (CET) conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) blocked the Rajgarh Road outside the Mini-Secretariat in Hisar on Thursday.

The protesters have been demanding regular jobs after clearing the CET. They also met Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini who was visiting Hisar. The police persuaded the youth to clear the road.

Advertisement

The protesting youths said they had been sitting on dharna for 11 days but the district administration had not come forward to hold talks with them so far.

Advertisement

The protesters said they were facing difficulties as the recruitment process had been delayed despite them clearing the test.

Students hold protest

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Vijeta, a student of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST), who was seriously injured after being hit by a Haryana Roadways bus at Barwala Chungi, remained on a ventilator at a private hospital in Hisar.

Enraged students staged a protest and closed the main gate of the Hisar bus stand. They demanded a bus stop outside the university, action against the bus driver and financial assistance for the injured student’s family.

Student leader Harikesh Dhanda said similar accidents had occurred outside the university in the past and students were forced to get off buses on the road itself. He said a permanent bus stop outside the university was necessary to prevent such incidents.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts