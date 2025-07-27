CET: Traffic snarl-ups hit Sirsa, twins cause confusion at exam centre

The Common Eligibility Test (CET), being conducted by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, was held peacefully in Sirsa and Fatehabad district on Day 1 today. The exam took place in two shifts. For the convenience of the candidates, the administration arranged shuttle buses on dozens of routes, set up help desks at key locations and control rooms.

Traffic movement in Sirsa was affected due to the exam. Areas like Police Lines, Bus Stand, Barnala Road, Hisar Road and Shah Satnam Ji Marg saw traffic jams throughout the day. The roads were crowded with buses, private vehicles and candidates walking on foot, slowing down the traffic movement.

An unusual incident occurred at an exam centre in the city, when the superintendent noticed identical photographs on two admit cards during scanning. On enquiry, it was revealed that the candidates were twin siblings, who had to appear in the exam in different shifts. The situation caused brief confusion, but the aspirants were allowed to appear in the exam. Later, they were handed over to the police for identity verification. The Sirsa police said their family members were called for confirmation.

Social and religious organisations extended their support by providing food and refreshments such as tea, biscuit and puri-sabzi to the candidates.

Over 46K candidates appear in Sirsa, Fatehabad

On Day 1 of CET-2025, 28,226 of the total 29,503 candidates appeared in Sirsa, including 14,119 in the morning shift and 14,107 in evening.

Fatehabad recorded 18,027 candidates present out of 19,118, including 9,005 in morning and 9,022 in the evening shift.

There were 1,277 and 1,091 absentees in Sirsa and Fatehabad, respectively.