Chaitra Chaudas Fair begins in Pehowa

The Chaitra Chaudas fair started at the Saraswati Tirtha in Pehowa, Kurukshetra, on Monday. Devotees from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi belonging to Hindu and Sikh communities reached Pehowa during the Chaitra Chaudas fair in large numbers to offer prayers to their ancestors. The fair will conclude on March 19.

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Fair administrator and Pehowa SDM Anil Kumar said, “The Chaitra Chaudas fair has started and devotees have begun reaching from different parts of the country and all arrangements have been made to ensure that no one faces any inconvenience. The fair is also regarded as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity. The fair attracts the highest number of devotees from Punjab. Given the anticipated arrival of thousands of devotees, robust security arrangements have been put in place.

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The administration has made comprehensive arrangements to cater to the needs of the devotees. He further added that every activity within the fair premises is being monitored through CCTV cameras. A heavy police force has been deployed to ensure security. Officers have been deputed to maintain the sanitation, electricity and other arrangements. A control room has been set up and a close watch is being kept on the area around Saraswati Tirtha, the SDM said.