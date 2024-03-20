Chaitra Chaudas fair in Pehowa from April 6

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 19

The three-day Chaitra Chaudas fair will be organised from April 6 to 8 at the Saraswati Tirtha in Pehowa of Kurukshetra district.

Devotees from Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi reach Pehowa during the Chaitra Chaudas fair in large numbers to offer prayers to their ancestors.

The district administration has started the preparation for the three-day fair and a joint meeting of all departments was held on Monday to ensure that the departments worked in coordination and the preparations were completed on time. The Subdivisional Magistrate (SDM)-cum-fair administrator, Pehowa, Aman Kumar, said directions had been issued to check CCTV cameras and ensure that all cameras were in working condition and the defunct ones were replaced. The Public Health and Engineering Department has been directed to ensure water facility and install temporary toilets. The Irrigation Department has been asked to drain out the water from the pond at the Saraswati Tirtha and fill fresh water.

Similarly, directions have been issued to the officials of the Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN), roadways, food and civil supplies, Health Department, Fire Department, Municipal Committee and Tehsildar. The SDM said the fair area would be divided into various sectors and to maintain security, five police check posts would also be established on Ambala Road, Guhla-Pehowa Road, Kaithal Road, Galerva Road, and Kurukshetra road.

“The police officials have been asked to ensure that complete checking is done at one place only and the devotees are not stopped for checking at different points. Ensuring the safety of devotees is the top priority and heavy police force in uniform and in civil dress will be deployed at the fair so that mischievous elements in the guise of devotees do not create nuisance,” Aman Kumar said.

The Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Kurukshetra, Dr Vaishali Sharma, said “This year the fair will be organised from April 6 to 8 for which the preparations have begun. Lakhs of devotees are expected to reach during the three-day fair from different states. A meeting has been held with the officials of all departments, and directions have been issued to them for ensuring that all preparations are completed on time. Duty magistrates and sector officers have been deputed to make all arrangements.”

“It will be ensured that no one faces any inconvenience. With the help of CCTV cameras a close watch will be kept on the area around the Saraswati Tirtha. The duty magistrates and sector supervisers will maintain sanitation, electricity and other arrangements,” she added.

