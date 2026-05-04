Chander Mohan files defamation case against BJP MP Rekha Sharma over ‘badmashi’ remark

Former Haryana deputy chief minister Chander Mohan has filed a defamation suit and a criminal complaint against BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma for making derogatory remarks against former chief minister Chaudhary Bhajan Lal and his son, Chander Mohan.

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Addressing a political rally in support of mayoral candidate Shyam Lal Bansal, Rekha Sharma had sought votes for Bansal, saying he had seen days of “badmashi” under Bhajan Lal and Chander Mohan.

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Chander Mohan had sought an unconditional apology from Rekha Sharma within seven days. After she failed to apologise, MLA Chander Mohan approached the court. He has filed a defamation claim and a criminal complaint.

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Chander Mohan recorded his statement in the criminal complaint before the court, along with four others. After hearing the statements and facts, the court has scheduled a pre-cognisance hearing for May 20. The Civil Judge, while hearing the defamation suit, has issued a notice to BJP MP Rekha Sharma for May 7.

At an election rally in Panchkula, Rekha Sharma had accused the late Bhajan Lal and his son Chander Mohan of being criminals and rigging elections through “badmashi”.

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Chander Mohan reminded Rekha Sharma that she had contested the 2003 Panchkula Municipal Council election for councillor from Ward No. 10 on the BJP symbol and lost to Congress-backed Independent candidate Jalmegha Dahiya.