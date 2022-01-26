Pahwalan Chandgi Ram's akhara set on fire in Sirsa village

Sirsa, January 25
Unidentified persons last night set on fire the akhara set up by Padma Shri awardee wrestler Pahwalan Chandgi Ram in his native Sisay village of the district. The blaze reduced the mattresses, mats, coolers to ashes. The administration had sealed the akhara on January 20 after complaints of illegal construction. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Pegasus set to rock Parl again over fresh claims
If false, rebut NYT report, demand Cong’s Kharge, BJP’s Swam...
13 weeks on, outcome of SC probe order awaited
The matter was to be listed for hearing after eight weeks
Covid cases plateauing in parts of India, but risk persists, says WHO
‘No country is out of the woods yet’
Punjab set for multi-cornered fight, Sidhu, Mann file nominations
Ex-IPS officer replaces Olympian Ajit Pal in Nakodar