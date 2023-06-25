Chandigarh cop partner in liquor smuggling: Probe

Tribune News Service

Preliminary investigation in a liquor smuggling case has revealed that a constable with the Chandigarh Police was one of the partners in this illegal trade. He used his uniform with an intention to evade police checking en route. The liquor was being smuggled to Ahmedabad from Chandigarh in a mini-truck, sources stated.

“During interrogation, Ravinder, posted at the Traffic Branch in Chandigarh Police, disclosed that he had invested around Rs 1.40 lakh in this illegal business, hoping for a good return in minimum time. He started piloting the mini-truck from Zirakpur. He was among four suspects arrested on Wednesday in connection with liquor smuggling. Anil Kumar, another constable with the Chandigarh Police, along with another suspect, Naveen, had managed to flee,” claimed sources in the Police Department.

A total of 256 boxes of liquor loaded in the mini-truck were seized during vehicle checking near Kadipur village in the district. It had a forged vehicle registration number of Maharashtra and liquor was being transported on the permit of air-conditioners.

The sources said Ravinder had also disclosed that only Naveen knew where and whom the consignment was to be delivered in Ahmedabad. Efforts were being made to nab Anil and Naveen by carrying out raids in Chandigarh and other places. The names of two distillers had been found written on the wrappers of liquor bottles. The police will now approach them to find out whom the batches of liquor were issued to. SP Vikrant Bhushan said Ravinder was escorting the truck loaded with liquor, so it meant that he was part of smuggling.