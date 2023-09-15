Chandigarh court grants anticipatory bail to Haryana minister Sandeep Singh in ‘molestation’ case

Tribune News Service

Ramkrishan Upadhyay

Chandigarh, September 15

A Chandigarh court has granted anticipatory bail to Haryana Minister for Printing and Stationery Sandeep Singh in an alleged molestation case registered against him last year on the complaint of a woman junior coach.

The court also directed the minister to furnish bail bonds amounting to Rs 1 lakh with one surety before the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, in the next ten days.

The police had registered a case against the minister on the complaint of the junior woman coach on December 31,2022, under Section 354 (assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or criminal force with intent to disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

In a statement recorded before the Chandigarh Police, the junior coach alleged that the minister had molested her at his official residence on July 1, 2022. When she resisted, he pushed her and tore her t-shirt also. She, however, managed to escape, the junior coach said in the statement.

The Chandigarh Police and the complainant opposed the anticipatory bail application of the minister.

The counsels of the accused minister, Rabindra Pandit and Siddharth Pandit, argued that the minister had been falsely implicated in the case. They said there was an inordinate and unexplained delay of about six months in filing the FIR. Deepanshu Bansal, counsel of the junior coach, argued that the accused had been influencing the investigation and threatening the complainant.