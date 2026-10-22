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Home / Haryana / Chandigarh-Haridwar HVAC bus service to start October 23; Minister Vij releases timetable

Chandigarh-Haridwar HVAC bus service to start October 23; Minister Vij releases timetable

He said the service would facilitate travel between Chandigarh, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee and Haridwar

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:00 PM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij. Photo: Tribune file
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Haryana Transport Minister Anil Vij said the state government is continuously working to provide passengers with smooth, safe and convenient transport services. In this direction, the HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) bus service between Chandigarh and Haridwar will commence on October 23 and its scheduled timetable will prove beneficial for passengers. He said the service would facilitate travel between Chandigarh, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Saharanpur, Roorkee and Haridwar.

Vij said that keeping punctuality and passenger convenience in mind, departure times from various cities and arrival times at destinations had been scheduled accordingly. This would help passengers plan their journeys more effectively.

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As per the prescribed timetable, the bus travelling from Chandigarh to Haridwar will depart from Chandigarh at 9.08 am. It will subsequently depart from Ambala at 10.40 am, Yamunanagar at 12 noon, Saharanpur at 12.50 pm, and Roorkee at 1.55 pm. The scheduled arrival time at Haridwar is 2.40 pm.

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Similarly, the bus travelling from Haridwar to Chandigarh will depart from Haridwar at 3.50 pm, Roorkee at 4.40 pm, Saharanpur at 5.50 pm, Yamunanagar at 6.40 pm, and Ambala Cantt at 7.50 pm. The bus is scheduled to arrive at the Chandigarh bus stand at 9 pm.

Vij said an improved public transport system not only provides passengers with a convenient travel experience but also strengthens connectivity between different cities.

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