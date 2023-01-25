Chandigarh: Meet on prices of cane

Chandigarh: To suggest the price of sugarcane for crushing season of 2022-23, a meeting under the chairmanship of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister JP Dalal was held on Tuesday. He said the committee had made an opinion considering all suggestions and would submit its report to CM Manohar Lal Khattar. TNS
Jail inmate ends life in Hisar
Hisar: A jail inmate ended his life by hanging himself from the ceiling in the central jail of Hisar on Tuesday. The deceased was facing charges of sexual exploitation of his 14-year-old daughter. He was booked under the IPC and the POCSO Act last year.TNS
Rao is INSO state chief
Gurugram: The student wing of the JJP, Indian National Students Organization (INSO), got new office bearers on Tuesday. INSO has entrusted the responsibility of state in-charge on Ravi Maseet, an LLB student from IGU, Meerpur, and Ajay Rao, a resident of Yamunanagar, is the new state president.
Supreme Court grants 8-week interim bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Earlier, the apex court had reserved its order on the bail p...
AK Antony's son resigns from all Congress posts following uproar over tweet against BBC documentary
Says can’t be a ‘chamcha’ peddling destructive narratives
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...