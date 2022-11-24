Chandigarh needn’t consult Punjab on land to Haryana: Speaker

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 23

State Legislative Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today said that “there was no obligation on the Union Territory of Chandigarh to consult Punjab for the allotment of land for new Haryana Vidhan Sabha building”.

He pointed out that the allotment of land in Chandigarh to the states of Haryana or Punjab was not for the first time. “In the past also, need-based allotment of land was made to Punjab as well as Haryana. Buildings of Punjab Mini Secretariat in Sector 9, Haryana Mini Secretariat in Sector 17 and Nirman Sadan in Sector 33 are its examples,” said Gupta.

“Speaker is the conscience and guardian of the House, as referred by MN Kaul and SL Shakdher. It is his prime responsibility to assure the smooth conduct of the parliamentary proceedings while protecting the independence and neutrality of the office. Therefore, the initiative of the new Assembly building needs to be analysed with impartiality and positivity,” said Gupta.