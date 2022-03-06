Change government at Centre in next polls, Meghalaya guv Satya Pal Malik urges farmers

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, March 6

Targeting the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on farmers’ issues, Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik claimed that the law to guarantee Minimum Support Price (MSP) did not materialise as a friend of the PM want to purchase the grain from farmers at cheaper rates to sell it at higher prices in the market.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Kandela Khap Panchayat in Kandela village of Jind district today, Malik stated that the prices of the farmers produce are decided by those (market forces). “But why is the MSP not implemented? A friend of the Prime Minister has set up godown in Panipat on 50 acres before implantation of the three farm laws. He needs grain at cheaper prices, and will sell at higher prices,” Malik said.

He added that this is time to get united and “form your own government”. “I have six months tenure of governorship. Soon after, I will tour the entire north India to unite the farmers and urge them to form their own government in Delhi. This is time to change the government,” he stated.

The Meghalaya governor said the farmers need to stay united, and vote en bloc in the general elections two years later. “These people will run away from Delhi if you vote en bloc. Then you will have your own government in Delhi,” he stated.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Malik stated that he had visited western UP areas during the polls and found that not a single minister could enter any villages in western UP for canvassing. People issued stern warnings not to enter their villages.

The Governor said some persons tried to make him understand not to speak against the government as he (Malik) could get the post of Vice President or President, but he rejected these talks.

He said former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh had given a lesson to him that he should not compromise on the interest of the communities. “I had said during the farmers’ agitation that the farmers will scare away those governing today and even the Prime Minister will not be visible in the next general elections. Though, the PM accepted some of the farmers’ demands but there are many questions staring at the farmers,” he said.

Malik also defended the unfurling of the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort during the farmers agitation stating that there was nothing objectionable in it. He stated that he had talked to the Union Home Minister the day when the BKU leader Rakesh Tikait broke down on the stage and the movement of farmers began moving from Haryana and other parts of the region.

The Kandela Khap which has been at the forefront of the farmers agitation had honoured Satya Pal Malik for his stand in favour of the farmers. The khap panchayat also honoured the families of the farmers who had died during the agitation at the Delhi borders.