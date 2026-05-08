Change in transfer policy for staff nearing retirement

The state government has amended the existing instructions related to employee tenure and transfers in government departments and offices.

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The Human Resources Department issued fresh instructions on Thursday, amending the earlier Chief Secretary’s instructions dated November 19, 1998, regarding postings and transfers of employees close to retirement. Under the revised policy, the relaxation in tenure beyond five years at a station will continue to apply only to those who are due to retire within a year.

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However, the government has clarified that such employees may still be transferred in public interest from one station to another, provided the new posting falls within a radius of 20 km.

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The order further states that if such a transfer does not involve any change of residence, it will not be treated as a transfer for the purpose of entitlement to travelling allowance (TA), daily allowance (DA), or joining time under the Haryana Civil Services Rules, 2016.