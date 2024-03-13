Change of guard in Haryana won’t make much difference: Birender Singh

Tribune News Service

Hisar, March 12

Former Union Minister Birender Singh today said the electorate seemed to have made up their mind and change of the chief minister would not affect their decision.

Birender is a member of the BJP though his son Brijendra, BJP MP from Hisar, had left the party and joined the Congress on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in Jind district’s Uchana town, Singh said, “I have advised the BJP leadership about the political line in Haryana that the way you are trying to connect with the people is not right. The state electorate is expecting something else from you.”

Asked about Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Birender said he could not make a difference as he was of the RSS mindset. Birender said he wants Congress leaders to attend a rally in Jind where he would join the party.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar