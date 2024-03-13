Change of guard in Haryana won’t make much difference: Birender Singh

Hisar, March 12
Former Union Minister Birender Singh today said the electorate seemed to have made up their mind and change of the chief minister would not affect their decision.
Birender is a member of the BJP though his son Brijendra, BJP MP from Hisar, had left the party and joined the Congress on Sunday. Addressing a press conference in Jind district’s Uchana town, Singh said, “I have advised the BJP leadership about the political line in Haryana that the way you are trying to connect with the people is not right. The state electorate is expecting something else from you.”
Asked about Chief Minister Nayab Saini, Birender said he could not make a difference as he was of the RSS mindset. Birender said he wants Congress leaders to attend a rally in Jind where he would join the party.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Driver, woman booked for car stunts in viral video; many thought ‘she was being abducted’
Someone inside the car holds the girl as the car moves at a ...
Joe Biden clinches nomination; presidential rematch with Donald Trump looms
It would be the first US presidential election rematch in ne...