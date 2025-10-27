Chaos, anger rule outside Karnal grain market as farmers await gate passes

Chaos prevailed for the day outside Karnal grain market on Sunday as several farmers gathered with their loaded trailers, waiting for gate passes, a mandatory step before selling their produce inside the mandi.

Since early morning, tractors and trailers filled with paddy stood bumper to bumper along the service road, causing a massive traffic jam that stretched for couple of kilometres. The farmers were angry and demanded the gate passes be issued without any delay.

The farmers can be seen standing beside their trailers. “I have been standing here since dawn, but no one is listening. Earlier, no gate passes were issued for four days. On Saturday, it was started, but today we have been told that due to Sunday, no gate passes would be issued. How long can we wait like this?” shouted Ajay Kumar, a farmer.

“I am ready to sell my crop at throwaway prices. I cannot stay here for long as no gate passes are being issued to me. My grains are getting discoloured and in a couple of days, the rice millers would give only Rs 1,400-1,500 per quintal,” said another farmer.

“We have been standing here since morning, but our gate passes are not being issued. Without these, we can neither enter the mandi nor sell our crops,” said one farmer angrily.

Several farmers alleged that private traders were being allowed entry while their government gate passes were not being issued. “They are buying and selling inside freely, while we stand outside in a queue. Where is this justice?” asked another furious farmer.

Yogesh Sharma, assistant market committee secretary, Karnal grain market, acknowledged the situation and said due to holiday, no gate passes were issued, but after the issue were raised by the farmers, gate passes were issued and the situation was brought under control.